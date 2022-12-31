We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $2.69, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 35.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.
Tilray Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 9, 2023. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $158.29 million, up 2.02% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $647.85 million, which would represent changes of +10.71% and +3.1%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.23% lower. Tilray Brands, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TLRY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.