Is WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (DHS) a Strong ETF Right Now?

The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF (
DHS Quick Quote DHS - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?
Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Investors who believe in market efficiency should consider market cap indexes, as they replicate market returns in a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way.
There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.
Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.
While this space offers a number of choices to investors, including simplest equal-weighting, fundamental weighting and volatility/momentum based weighting methodologies, not all these strategies have been able to deliver superior results.
Fund Sponsor & Index
The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $1.47 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Value. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index.
The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
Cost & Other Expenses
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for DHS are 0.38%, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.
It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.42%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Most ETFs are very transparent products, and disclose their holdings on a daily basis. ETFs also offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, though it's still important for investors to research a fund's holdings.
DHS's heaviest allocation is in the Energy sector, which is about 21.30% of the portfolio. Its Healthcare and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Pfizer Inc (
PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) accounts for about 5.15% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Chevron Corp ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) .
DHS's top 10 holdings account for about 38.7% of its total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 7.29% so far this year and is up roughly 7.96% in the last one year (as of 01/02/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $75.81 and $91.19.
The fund has a beta of 0.82 and standard deviation of 23.19% for the trailing three-year period, which makes DHS a medium risk choice in this particular space. With about 398 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend ETF is an excellent option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider as well.
IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) tracks Russell 1000 Value Index and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) tracks CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.06 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $97.90 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.
Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Value.
Bottom Line
Bottom Line
Zacks ETF Center.
