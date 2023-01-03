We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 138 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ASR has returned 13% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -16.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Covenant Logistics (CVLG - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.8% year-to-date.
For Covenant Logistics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #203 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.2% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Covenant Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #189. The industry has moved -18.2% year to date.
Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Covenant Logistics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.