We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bel Fuse (BELFB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Bel Fuse is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 654 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, BELFB has moved about 154.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 35.4%. This shows that Bel Fuse is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.2%.
For Perion Network, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39% so far this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Perion Network falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #74. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -38.7%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Bel Fuse and Perion Network as they attempt to continue their solid performance.