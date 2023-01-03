In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Is Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Santander Mexico (BSMX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Santander Mexico is a member of our Finance group, which includes 884 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Santander Mexico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSMX's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, BSMX has returned 6.9% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -13.6%. As we can see, Santander Mexico is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.8%.
In Banco Do Brasil SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Breaking things down more, Santander Mexico is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that BSMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Banco Do Brasil SA is also part of the same industry.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Santander Mexico and Banco Do Brasil SA as they attempt to continue their solid performance.