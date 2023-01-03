Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Fidelity Focused Stock Fund (
Is Fidelity Focused Stock Fund (FTQGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Fidelity Focused Stock Fund (FTQGX - Free Report) is a potential starting point. FTQGX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.
History of Fund/Manager
Fidelity is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of FTQGX. The Fidelity Focused Stock Fund made its debut in November of 1996 and FTQGX has managed to accumulate roughly $2.64 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. Stephen DuFour is the fund's current manager and has held that role since March of 2007.
Performance
Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 12.77%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 11.05%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.
When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, FTQGX's standard deviation comes in at 21.93%, compared to the category average of 23.43%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 19.73% compared to the category average of 20.81%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.
Risk Factors
With a 5-year beta of 1.01, the fund is likely to be as volatile as the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 1.75, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.
Holdings
Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.
This fund is currently holding about 97.24% stock in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $319.67 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:
Turnover is 167%, which means, on average, the fund makes more trades in a given year than the average of comparable funds.
- Technology
- Finance
- Non-Durable
Expenses
As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, FTQGX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.82% compared to the category average of 0.99%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, FTQGX is actually cheaper than its peers.
This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.
Bottom Line
Overall, Fidelity Focused Stock Fund ( FTQGX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.
