Here's What to Expect From Petrobras' (PBR) Incoming CEO
The new chief executive of Brazil's state-run energy giant Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) is likely to shift the company’s focus away from deep water drilling toward renewables. Jean-Paul Prates — named by president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the next CEO — further indicated that he plans to alter the fuel pricing policy that is currently aligned to global oil prices.
At the same time, the incoming head of PBR assured investors that prices won’t be totally detached from the international markets. Investors should know that pricing policy is a sensitive issue for the company, which caused the ouster of three CEOs during the term of outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro after an increase in fuel prices stoked voter frustration in an election year.
A senator for Lula’s Workers’ Party and former company official, Prates has previously stressed on the need to invest in the energy transition, with a primary focus on renewables. PBR has often come under fire for not focusing enough on greener energy and, while shelling out hefty dividends to investors.
Considering the tricky job at hand with the company coming under regular political pressure over fuel prices, Prates’ lawmaker background should come in handy to manage Petrobras.
