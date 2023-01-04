We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE - Free Report) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks.
The upswing in Backblaze’s share price reflects investors’ bullish sentiments as it invests in its B2 Cloud Storage offering, representing 40% of its revenues in the third quarter of 2022. B2 has a higher growth rate since it is addressing global megatrends such as the large storage cloud market, which is driving its prospects.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +26.3%. Revenues are expected to be $22.71 million, up 21.5% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Backblaze, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BLZE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
