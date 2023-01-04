We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Enhances Google Home App With Touch Controls
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is consistently introducing new capabilities to the Google Home application.
According to the 9TO5Google, Google added touch control features to the Google Home app for compatible devices.
The touch controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel and a Source list.
With the touch controls on Google Home app, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of the app in the days ahead.
Growing Google Home Initiatives
Apart from the recent initiative, Google improved automation of Google Home and provided better support to sensors for effective monitoring of weather conditions.
Google also redesigned the Google Home app. The new app offers customized control features which let users to design the app in their own way.
Google introduced a household routine feature in the Google Home app. The household routine feature lets user and other members of his household to set certain actions in their devices, view and edit those when required.
Google released a new capability on the Google app for the desktop version. The feature lets users view all the connected camera feeds at once or one at a time. Users can also turn cameras on/off and see whether they’re offline or inactive.
Wrapping Up
The growing efforts are expected to continue helping Google gain momentum among users across the world.
This, in turn, will contribute well to Google’s parent, Alphabet’s Google services’ revenues in the upcoming period.
Revenues from the Google services business increased 2.5% year over year to $61.4 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total third-quarter revenues.
Consequently, this will help Alphabet win the confidence of the investors in the days ahead.
Shares of Alphabet have been down 38.9% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 35.6%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) , Agilent technologies (A - Free Report) and Asure Software (ASUR - Free Report) . While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Arista Networks has lost 12.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.
Agilent has lost 1% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.
Asure Software has gained 20.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.