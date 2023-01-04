Simulations Plus (SLP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Simulations Plus Inc. ( SLP Quick Quote SLP - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 4.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.4 million, which suggests growth of 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 20%.
The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of 5 cents per share compared with the year ago figure of 1 cent per share. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents per share. Net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter moved up 19% year over year to $11.7 million, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.1%.
Factors to Note
The increasing demand for the company’s modeling and simulation solutions is likely to boost software sales in the first quarter.
The company’s implementation of cross-selling strategies has seen success with a growing client base using multiple platforms. In the last-reported quarter, the company added seven and five new commercial customers in MonolixSuite and ADMET Predictor, respectively.
The company has also standardized its renewal, pricing, and discounting policies to make it simpler for clients to buy multiple offerings. This is likely to favor top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the last-reported quarter, the company unveiled GastroPlus version 9.8.3, which includes an advanced reporting template for interactions with Monolix and validated disease populations for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It also includes options for informing the NAFLD DILIsym software. These enhancements are likely to have boosted the adoption of GastroPlus solution.
The company plans to expand its global presence by increasing its presence in Europe, Asia and Latin America and penetrating smaller biotech firms with its software solutions like PBPK and PKPD services.
The company’s launch of ILDsym version 1A, a quantitative system pharmacology modeling software, is likely to help it expand its presence in the biotechnology industry.
Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Simulations Plus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our
Earnings ESP Filter. Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.92% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Delta Air Lines is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delta Air Lines’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.25 per share and $12.89 billion, respectively. Delta Air Lines surpassed earnings estimates in two of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.9%. Shares of DAL lost 18.5% in the past year.
Taiwan Semiconductor ( TSM Quick Quote TSM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 12.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.78 per share and $20.29 billion, respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor surpassed earnings estimates in all the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.7%. Shares of TSM lost 42.2% in the past year.
Citizens Financial Group ( CFG Quick Quote CFG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Citizens Financial Group is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 17.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.31 per share and $2.22 billion, respectively. Citizens Financial Group surpassed earnings estimates in all the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.6%. Shares of CFG lost 19.9% in the past year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks
Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
Simulations Plus (SLP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?
Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP - Free Report) is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 4.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $12.4 million, which suggests growth of 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 20%.
The company reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net earnings of 5 cents per share compared with the year ago figure of 1 cent per share. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents per share. Net sales in the fiscal fourth quarter moved up 19% year over year to $11.7 million, which surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.1%.
Simulations Plus, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Simulations Plus, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Simulations Plus, Inc. Quote
Factors to Note
The increasing demand for the company’s modeling and simulation solutions is likely to boost software sales in the first quarter.
The company’s implementation of cross-selling strategies has seen success with a growing client base using multiple platforms. In the last-reported quarter, the company added seven and five new commercial customers in MonolixSuite and ADMET Predictor, respectively.
The company has also standardized its renewal, pricing, and discounting policies to make it simpler for clients to buy multiple offerings. This is likely to favor top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
In the last-reported quarter, the company unveiled GastroPlus version 9.8.3, which includes an advanced reporting template for interactions with Monolix and validated disease populations for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. It also includes options for informing the NAFLD DILIsym software. These enhancements are likely to have boosted the adoption of GastroPlus solution.
The company plans to expand its global presence by increasing its presence in Europe, Asia and Latin America and penetrating smaller biotech firms with its software solutions like PBPK and PKPD services.
The company’s launch of ILDsym version 1A, a quantitative system pharmacology modeling software, is likely to help it expand its presence in the biotechnology industry.
Higher costs on product enhancements, acquisitions and research and development are likely to have exerted pressure on margin expansion in the quarter to be reported.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Simulations Plus has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some companies which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.92% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Delta Air Lines is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 13. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Delta Air Lines’ to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.25 per share and $12.89 billion, respectively. Delta Air Lines surpassed earnings estimates in two of the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.9%. Shares of DAL lost 18.5% in the past year.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 12.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.78 per share and $20.29 billion, respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor surpassed earnings estimates in all the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.7%. Shares of TSM lost 42.2% in the past year.
Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. Citizens Financial Group is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 17.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.31 per share and $2.22 billion, respectively. Citizens Financial Group surpassed earnings estimates in all the preceding four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.6%. Shares of CFG lost 19.9% in the past year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.