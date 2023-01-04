We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TSQ vs. NFLX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors with an interest in Broadcast Radio and Television stocks have likely encountered both Townsquare Media (TSQ - Free Report) and Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Townsquare Media and Netflix are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that TSQ is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
TSQ currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.11, while NFLX has a forward P/E of 28.60. We also note that TSQ has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NFLX currently has a PEG ratio of 3.36.
Another notable valuation metric for TSQ is its P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NFLX has a P/B of 6.39.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to TSQ's Value grade of A and NFLX's Value grade of C.
TSQ has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than NFLX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that TSQ is the superior option right now.