Image: Bigstock
IBM (IBM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
IBM (IBM - Free Report) closed at $141.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.47% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had lost 4.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from IBM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect IBM to post earnings of $3.57 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.49 billion, down 7.24% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. IBM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that IBM has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.45 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.45, so we one might conclude that IBM is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Meanwhile, IBM's PEG ratio is currently 2.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. IBM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.