Image: Bigstock
PulteGroup (PHM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.20, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder had gained 4.16% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 4.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PulteGroup as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.90, up 15.54% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.6 billion, up 5.62% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PulteGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, PulteGroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.49. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.19.
Investors should also note that PHM has a PEG ratio of 2.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
