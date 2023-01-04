We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $89.12, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 11.31% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Alphabet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $63.23 billion, up 2.15% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alphabet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Alphabet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.87, which means Alphabet is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.