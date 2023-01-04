We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intel (INTC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.73, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had lost 9.39% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Intel will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 81.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.5 billion, down 25.76% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intel. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.2% lower. Intel is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Intel currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.52, so we one might conclude that Intel is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that INTC has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INTC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.