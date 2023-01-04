We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%.
Coming into today, shares of the private equity firm had lost 3.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ares Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.54%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $573.91 million, up 8.49% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.99% higher. Ares Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ares Capital has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.45.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 1, putting it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.