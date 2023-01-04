We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ethan Allen (ETD) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
Ethan Allen (ETD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.40, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Coming into today, shares of the home furnishings company had lost 0.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.
Ethan Allen will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ethan Allen is projected to report earnings of $0.89 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $207.75 million, down 0.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.54 per share and revenue of $828.75 million. These totals would mark changes of -9.92% and +1.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ethan Allen. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ethan Allen currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Ethan Allen is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.46, so we one might conclude that Ethan Allen is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.