Hyatt Hotels (H) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Hyatt Hotels (H - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.80, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the hotel operator had lost 7.63% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Hyatt Hotels will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 112.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.5 billion, up 39.27% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hyatt Hotels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.57% higher. Hyatt Hotels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hyatt Hotels has a Forward P/E ratio of 84.4 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.5, so we one might conclude that Hyatt Hotels is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Hotels and Motels industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.