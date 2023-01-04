We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Foot Locker (FL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) closed at $37.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.96% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the shoe store had lost 3.57% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Foot Locker will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, down 69.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.14 billion, down 8.45% from the prior-year quarter.
FL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.21% and -4.49%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Foot Locker. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Foot Locker is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Foot Locker is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.69, which means Foot Locker is trading at a discount to the group.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.