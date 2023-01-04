We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Siemens AG (SIEGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Siemens AG (SIEGY - Free Report) closed at $69.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.74% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's loss of 3.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Siemens AG as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Siemens AG is projected to report earnings of $0.99 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.38%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $75.62 billion, which would represent changes of +73.71% and -2.75%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Siemens AG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Siemens AG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Siemens AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.26, so we one might conclude that Siemens AG is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, SIEGY's PEG ratio is currently 1.61. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Industrial Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SIEGY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.