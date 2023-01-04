We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Harte-Hanks (HHS - Free Report) closed at $11.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Coming into today, shares of the marketing company had gained 8.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 6.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.57%.
Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $52.95 million, up 1.85% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harte-Hanks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Harte-Hanks is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Harte-Hanks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.03.
It is also worth noting that HHS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. HHS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.
The Advertising and Marketing industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
