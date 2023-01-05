We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why One Should Hold Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Now
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) is benefiting from its strong business model as well as its three-tier business strategy.
ADP’s earnings and revenues for 2023 are expected to improve 15.8% and 8.5%, respectively, from the corresponding year-ago reported figures. Shares of ADP have jumped 11.5% in the past six-month period compared with 4.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.
Factors That Augur Well
ADP has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. It has a strong cash generating ability that allows it to pursue growth in areas that exhibit true potential. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 30 basis points to 24.1% in first-quarter fiscal 2023.
ADP’s three-tier business strategy helps it to maintain and grow its strong position as a human capital management (HCM) technology and services provider. The company is focused on delivering a complete suite of cloud-based HCM and HR Outsourcing solutions. It is expanding its international HCM and HRO businesses with established local, in-country software solutions and cloud-based multi-country solutions.
A Key Risk
ADP's current ratio at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2023 was pegged at 0.97, lower than the current ratio of 0.99 reported at the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 and the prior-year quarter’s 1.05. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.
