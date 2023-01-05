Launched on 03/10/2014, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (
Should You Invest in the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR)?
Launched on 03/10/2014, the First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Sector ETFs are also funds of convenience, offering many ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 1, placing it in top 6%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $220.35 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. AIRR seeks to match the performance of the Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance Index before fees and expenses.
The Richard Bernstein Advisors American Industrial Renaissance Index is measures the performance of small and mid cap US companies in the industrial and community banking sectors.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.70%, making it one of the most expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.12%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 90% of the portfolio, followed by Financials.
Looking at individual holdings, Arcosa, Inc. (ACA - Free Report) accounts for about 3.67% of total assets, followed by Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH - Free Report) and The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 32.81% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
So far this year, AIRR has lost about -0.16%, and is down about -2.49% in the last one year (as of 01/04/2023). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $36.26 and $47.26.
The ETF has a beta of 1.24 and standard deviation of 33.74% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 56 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, AIRR is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI - Free Report) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $3.65 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $13.49 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.10%.
Bottom Line
