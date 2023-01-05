We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Envestnet (ENV) Stock Gains 33% in 3 Months: Here's Why
Envestnet, Inc. (ENV - Free Report) had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock gained 32.5% compared with the 7.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 0.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue-generation capacity. ENV provides asset-based and subscription-based services on a business-to-business-to-consumer basis to financial services clients. These clients offer solutions based on ENV’s platform to their end users.
Several trends are creating significant market opportunities for Envestnet’s technology-enabled solutions and services. Investment advice is becoming an important part of financial planning and customers are increasingly seeking personalized wealth management services. Technology adoption is also increasing significantly with the increasing need to interact with clients who prefer guided advice in a cost-effective manner.
Envestnet continues to focus on technology development with a view to improving operational efficiency, increasing market competitiveness, addressing regulatory demands and catering to client-driven requests for new capabilities. It believes that its technology design allows for significant scalability.
Envestnet’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive average earnings surprise of 5%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ENV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
