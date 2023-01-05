In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
GREAT WEST LCAP GROWTH INSTL (MXGSX) - free report >>
Invesco Discovery R (ODINX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
GREAT WEST LCAP GROWTH INSTL (MXGSX) - free report >>
Invesco Discovery R (ODINX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Fund K (FFDKX - Free Report) has a 0.37% expense ratio and 0.31% management fee. FFDKX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.14% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
Great-WestMultiMgrLgCapGrowIns (MXGSX - Free Report) : 0.65% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MXGSX, with annual returns of 14.14% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Oppenheimer Discovery R (ODINX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.28%. Management fee: 0.59%. Five year annual return: 11.02%. ODINX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund building their portfolio around stocks with market caps under $2 billion and large growth opportunities.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.