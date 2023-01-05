Beacon (BECN) Expands in New England With Whitney Buyout

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. ( BECN Quick Quote BECN - Free Report) has acquired Boston’s distributor of commercial and multifamily waterproofing and restoration products — Whitney Building Products, LLC. However, financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. This move is in line with Beacon’s Ambition 2025 investment strategy. With an experience of more than 75 years of serving the construction and restoration industry in New England, Whitney is a solid addition to the Beacon portfolio. Acquisitions a Boon
Beacon has undertaken several strategic initiatives to drive its long-term ambition of growing and enhancing the customer experience, expanding the top line and margin and boosting value for customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.
In February 2022, the company unveiled Ambition 2025 targets, which emphasized its winning culture, operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. It projects net sales of $9 billion at a CAGR of 8%, adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion at a CAGR of 10%, significant cash flow generation, net leverage of 2.5 times targeted 2025 adjusted EBITDA (resulting in $2.8 billion of investment capacity), and strategic deployment of capital on mergers & acquisitions, growth investments and share repurchases to produce superior returns. Beacon has been focusing on business expansion through bolt-on acquisitions and divestitures. Recently, it announced the acquisition of Coastal Construction Products, one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing and associated products in the United States. During the first nine months of 2022, the company made three acquisitions. In June 2022, BECN acquired Complete Supply, Inc., a distributor of residential roofing and exterior building supplies to contractors and homebuilders in Willowbrook, IL. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have outperformed the industry in the past year. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Beacon (BECN) Expands in New England With Whitney Buyout
In February 2022, the company unveiled Ambition 2025 targets, which emphasized its winning culture, operational excellence, above-market growth trajectory and accelerated stockholder value creation. It projects net sales of $9 billion at a CAGR of 8%, adjusted EBITDA of $1 billion at a CAGR of 10%, significant cash flow generation, net leverage of 2.5 times targeted 2025 adjusted EBITDA (resulting in $2.8 billion of investment capacity), and strategic deployment of capital on mergers & acquisitions, growth investments and share repurchases to produce superior returns.
Beacon has been focusing on business expansion through bolt-on acquisitions and divestitures. Recently, it announced the acquisition of Coastal Construction Products, one of the largest independent distributors of specialty waterproofing and associated products in the United States.
During the first nine months of 2022, the company made three acquisitions. In June 2022, BECN acquired Complete Supply, Inc., a distributor of residential roofing and exterior building supplies to contractors and homebuilders in Willowbrook, IL.
Shares of Beacon — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada — have outperformed the industry in the past year.
