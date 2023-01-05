In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Records a Decline in December DARTs
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) has released the Electronic Brokerage segment’s performance metrics for December 2022. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported a decline in client Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) on a sequential and a year-over-year basis.
Total client DARTs for the month were 1,751,000, down 10% from the November 2022 level and 21% year over year.
On an annualized basis, IBKR recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer account of 189,000. The metric decreased 12% sequentially and 36% from the prior-year period. Cleared client DARTs for the month were 1,562,000, down 11% from November 2022 and 21% from December 2021.
Interactive Brokers’ total customer accounts rose 1% from the prior month and 25% from December 2021 to 2.09 million. Net new accounts were 25,400, down 2% from November 2022 and 36% from the prior-year month.
Interactive Brokers’ total options contracts were 70 million in December 2022, decreasing 9% from the prior month and the prior-year month. Futures contracts decreased 11% on a sequential basis but increased 5% year over year to 15.1 million.
At the end of December 2022, client equity was $306.7 billion, down 3% sequentially and 18% year over year. Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balances of $95.2 billion, down 1% from November 2022 and up 9% from December 2021. IBKR’s customer margin loan balance of $38.9 billion decreased 1% from the previous month and 29% year over year.
Over the past six months, shares of Interactive Brokers have gained 25.8% compared with the industry’s rally of 16.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Interactive Brokers currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Two other brokerage firms, Charles Schwab (SCHW - Free Report) and LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) , will report their monthly performance metrics later this month.
At present, Schwab and LPL Financial carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).