We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Medical Stocks Lagging AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) This Year?
The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AMN Healthcare Services is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AMN Healthcare Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, AMN has gained about 3.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -15.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AMN Healthcare Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 8.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry, a group that includes 70 individual stocks and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 33.3% so far this year, so AMN is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 561-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved -21.1% year to date.
AMN Healthcare Services and C4 Therapeutics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.