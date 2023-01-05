We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is CNH Industrial (CNHI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CNH Industrial is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 123 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CNH Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNHI's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CNHI has moved about 0.3% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -55.8%. This means that CNH Industrial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 2.8%.
The consensus estimate for Stellantis' current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, CNH Industrial is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 41.5% so far this year, meaning that CNHI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Stellantis is also part of the same industry.
CNH Industrial and Stellantis could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.