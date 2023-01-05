We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
ACRES Commercial is one of 872 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ACRES Commercial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACR's full-year earnings has moved 10.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, ACR has moved about 1.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13.2% on average. This shows that ACRES Commercial is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Barings BDC (BBDC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 0.9% year-to-date.
For Barings BDC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, ACRES Commercial belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #215 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 28.6% so far this year, so ACR is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Barings BDC belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #9. The industry has moved -8.6% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on ACRES Commercial and Barings BDC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.