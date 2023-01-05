We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gol Linhas (GOL) Expects Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.(GOL - Free Report) has provided its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, Gol Linhas anticipates the EBITDA margin to be approximately 20%, while it expects the EBIT margin to be 11%. GOL estimates the average fuel price per liter to be R$ 6.05.
The company anticipates a loss per share of $1.20 for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The unfavorable forecast is mainly due to high fuel costs. Fuel unit costs are anticipated to grow almost 42% year over year, backed by a 45% increase in the average jet fuel price, partially offset by a reduction of nearly 2% in fuel consumption per flight hour due to the higher number of 737-MAXs in the fleet.
Passenger unit revenues for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase almost 20% year over year on the back of a continued recovery in leisure travel demand and a rise in international travel. Total unit revenues are anticipated to increase nearly 23% year over year.
Non-fuel unit costs are anticipated to decrease nearly 12% year over year, owing to an increase in available seat kilometers and productivity (aircraft utilization and operating efficiency).
The upbeat travel demand should boost revenues for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) carrier. Notably, shares of Gol Linhas have lost 38% over the past three months against 4.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) ) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
UAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.43% for the current year. UAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.78%, on average.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 90 days. Shares of UAL have gained 6.7% over the past three months.
Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 14.4% over the past three months.