Gol Linhas (GOL) Expects Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.(GOL - Free Report) has provided its expectations for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Gol Linhas anticipates the EBITDA margin to be approximately 20%, while it expects the EBIT margin to be 11%. GOL estimates the average fuel price per liter to be R$ 6.05.

The company anticipates a loss per share of $1.20 for the fourth quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. The unfavorable forecast is mainly due to high fuel costs. Fuel unit costs are anticipated to grow almost 42% year over year, backed by a 45% increase in the average jet fuel price, partially offset by a reduction of nearly 2% in fuel consumption per flight hour due to the higher number of 737-MAXs in the fleet.

Passenger unit revenues for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase almost 20% year over year on the back of a continued recovery in leisure travel demand and a rise in international travel. Total unit revenues are anticipated to increase nearly 23% year over year.

Non-fuel unit costs are anticipated to decrease nearly 12% year over year, owing to an increase in available seat kilometers and productivity (aircraft utilization and operating efficiency).

The upbeat travel demand should boost revenues for this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) carrier. Notably, shares of Gol Linhas have lost 38% over the past three months against 4.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector are United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) ) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK - Free Report) ), each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).  You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

UAL has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.43% for the current year. UAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past 90 days. Shares of UAL have gained 6.7% over the past three months.

Teekay Tankers has an expected earnings growth rate of 143.11% for the current year. TNK delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.23%, on average. Teekay Tankers has a long-term expected growth rate of 3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TNK’s current-year earnings has improved more than 100% over the past 90 days. Shares of TNK have soared 14.4% over the past three months.


