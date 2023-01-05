We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
BIDU vs. SHOP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Internet - Services stocks are likely familiar with Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) and Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Baidu Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Shopify has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that BIDU's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BIDU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.91, while SHOP has a forward P/E of 780.50. We also note that BIDU has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. SHOP currently has a PEG ratio of 58.68.
Another notable valuation metric for BIDU is its P/B ratio of 1.31. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, SHOP has a P/B of 5.18.
Based on these metrics and many more, BIDU holds a Value grade of B, while SHOP has a Value grade of D.
BIDU is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BIDU is likely the superior value option right now.