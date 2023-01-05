We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed at $82.25, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the server technology company had lost 2.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Super Micro Computer as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.76, up 213.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.75 billion, up 49.27% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.58 per share and revenue of $6.8 billion, which would represent changes of +69.56% and +30.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Super Micro Computer currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Super Micro Computer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.77.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.