We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $136.38, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.17, down 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.94 billion, up 16.01% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.54.
Investors should also note that JPM has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow JPM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.