CF Industries (CF) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CF Industries (CF - Free Report) closed at $82.41, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 19.26% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CF Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.26, up 14.82% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.86 billion, up 12.49% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CF Industries. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% lower. CF Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CF Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.49, which means CF Industries is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that CF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.