Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $85.50, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Gilead Sciences as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Gilead Sciences is projected to report earnings of $1.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 117.39%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.57 billion, down 9.29% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gilead Sciences should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Gilead Sciences is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Gilead Sciences's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.19.
We can also see that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.