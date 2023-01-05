We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mosaic (MOS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mosaic (MOS - Free Report) closed at $43.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.
Coming into today, shares of the fertilizer maker had lost 10.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 5.85%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mosaic as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Mosaic is projected to report earnings of $2.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.51 billion, up 17.32% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mosaic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mosaic is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Mosaic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.49.
Meanwhile, MOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Fertilizers stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.