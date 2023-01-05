We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Humana (HUM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Humana (HUM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $492.12, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the health insurer had lost 8.39% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Humana as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.47, up 18.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $22.47 billion, up 6.71% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humana should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Humana currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Humana is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.04, so we one might conclude that Humana is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that HUM has a PEG ratio of 1.27 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.