We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Air Products and Chemicals (APD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $306.59, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of gases for industrial, medical and other uses had lost 1.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.
Air Products and Chemicals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.72, up 7.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.29 billion, up 9.96% from the year-ago period.
APD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.38 per share and revenue of $13.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.32% and +4.06%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Air Products and Chemicals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Air Products and Chemicals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.61, which means Air Products and Chemicals is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that APD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.22 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.