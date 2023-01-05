Back to top

Instructure (INST) Surges 7.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Instructure Holdings (INST - Free Report) shares rallied 7.9% in the trading session on Tuesday to close at $25.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7% loss over the past four weeks.

The stock is benefitting from strong execution of the company’s platform strategy, delivering robust upsell and cross sell.

This education technology company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -23.5%. Revenues are expected to be $121.31 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Instructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Instructure is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) , finished the last trading session 0.5% lower at $203.86. IQV has returned -3.3% over the past month.

IQVIA's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.76. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8.2%. IQVIA currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).


