Should Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (
VONE Quick Quote VONE - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/22/2010.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $3.33 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Blend
Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.
Blend ETFs are aptly named, since they tend to hold a mix of growth and value stocks, as well as show characteristics of both kinds of equities.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.08%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.58%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 25.20% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc. (
AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) accounts for about 6.43% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 25.43% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VONE seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of large-capitalization stocks in the United States.
The ETF has added roughly 0.30% so far this year and is down about -19.15% in the last one year (as of 01/05/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $162.86 and $216.35.
The ETF has a beta of 1.01 and standard deviation of 25.84% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1022 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, VONE is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (
IVV Quick Quote IVV - Free Report) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF ( SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $290.45 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $357.83 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
