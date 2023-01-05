Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on High-Dividend & Energy

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street was downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added 0.77%, (DIA - Free Report) gained about 0.4% and (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.5% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(VYM - Free Report) : Volume 3.61 Times Average

This high dividend ETF was under the microscope as about 7.43 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 2.06 million shares and came as VYM gained 0.9% in the last trading session. VYM is down 3.6% in a month’s time.

(DBE - Free Report) : Volume 4.06 Times Average

This energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 598,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 147,500 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DBE lost 2.9% in the last session. DBE has lost 10% over the past month.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.


 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) - free report >>

Invesco DB Energy ETF (DBE) - free report >>

Published in

etfs