Should Value Investors Buy United Rentals (URI) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.
One company to watch right now is United Rentals (URI - Free Report) . URI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13. Over the past year, URI's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.80 and as low as 7.49, with a median of 9.67.
Investors should also note that URI holds a PEG ratio of 0.60. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. URI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.42. Over the last 12 months, URI's PEG has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.54.
Finally, our model also underscores that URI has a P/CF ratio of 6.05. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.27. Within the past 12 months, URI's P/CF has been as high as 7.87 and as low as 4.44, with a median of 5.96.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that United Rentals is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, URI feels like a great value stock at the moment.