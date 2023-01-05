We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CocaCola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CocaCola HBC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 198 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CocaCola HBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCHGY's full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, CCHGY has returned 0.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -2.5%. This means that CocaCola HBC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.6%.
In Monster Beverage's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CocaCola HBC belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.3% so far this year, so CCHGY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Monster Beverage is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track CocaCola HBC and Monster Beverage. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.