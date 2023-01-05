We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
Balfour Beatty (BAFYY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BAFYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.06, which compares to its industry's average of 13.46. Over the past year, BAFYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 9.06, with a median of 10.75.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BAFYY's P/B ratio of 1.26. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BAFYY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.09. Over the past 12 months, BAFYY's P/B has been as high as 1.37 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.13.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Balfour Beatty's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BAFYY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.