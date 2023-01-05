We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is CalMaine Foods (CALM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Cal-Maine Foods is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cal-Maine Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CALM's full-year earnings has moved 51.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, CALM has returned 5.1% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 3.1%. As we can see, Cal-Maine Foods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DuPont de Nemours (DD - Free Report) . The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.
For DuPont de Nemours, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Cal-Maine Foods belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 9.8% so far this year, meaning that CALM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
DuPont de Nemours, however, belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this 34-stock industry is ranked #216. The industry has moved -4.9% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Basic Materials sector may want to keep a close eye on Cal-Maine Foods and DuPont de Nemours as they attempt to continue their solid performance.