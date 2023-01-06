We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Visa (V) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $211.11, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the global payments processor had gained 2.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 4.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
Visa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 10.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.66 billion, up 8.51% from the year-ago period.
V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.28 per share and revenue of $31.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.4% and +8.26%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Visa currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Visa is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.73, which means Visa is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that V currently has a PEG ratio of 1.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.