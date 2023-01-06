We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Global Partners LP (GLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Global Partners LP (GLP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.88, moving +0.13% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 4.63% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Global Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Global Partners LP to post earnings of $1.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 218.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, up 10.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Global Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Global Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Global Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.95. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.