We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Moves -0.34%: What You Should Know
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $126.94, moving -0.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the social media company had gained 11.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Meta Platforms as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $31.36 billion, down 6.85% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Meta Platforms should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.38% higher. Meta Platforms currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Meta Platforms has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 41.93.
We can also see that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.83 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.