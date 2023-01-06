We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) closed at $109.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 5.65% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
Qualcomm will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Qualcomm to post earnings of $2.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.6 billion, down 10.32% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.19 per share and revenue of $40.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.68% and -9.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Qualcomm. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. Qualcomm is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Qualcomm is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.73.
Also, we should mention that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 0.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.